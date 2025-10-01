Short Interest in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Expands By 873.9%

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, an increase of 873.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 103.26% of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.
