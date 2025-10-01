5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 195655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on 5N Plus
5N Plus Price Performance
About 5N Plus
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.