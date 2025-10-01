5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 195655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.12.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

