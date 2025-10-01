SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $128.80 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

