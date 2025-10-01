World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is -10.48%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

