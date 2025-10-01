Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 3409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

