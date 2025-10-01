The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 216937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

