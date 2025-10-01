Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Up 631.7% in September

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,000 shares, an increase of 631.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SMRI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Bushido Capital US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

