Mizuho Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to Strong-Buy

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.42.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $271.99 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $278.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day moving average is $222.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,841 shares of company stock worth $212,060,742. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

