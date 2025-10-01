Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 1,711,853,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,222% from the average session volume of 129,521,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £841,394.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

