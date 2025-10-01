Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Expands By 562.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNL opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

About GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors.

