Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Expands By 562.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, an increase of 562.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Stock Down 7.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNL opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.
About GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF
