Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Decreases By 77.8%

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQDN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2482 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

