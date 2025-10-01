ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPRY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,630. This trade represents a 55.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,247,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,528.23. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,615,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,862,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

