Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

