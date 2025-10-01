Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires Shares of 7,760 Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Leidos by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $189.09 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

