Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Head to Head Comparison

Alexander's and Gladstone Commercial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexander’s and Gladstone Commercial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Commercial 0 1 0 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Commercial has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Alexander’s pays out 247.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Commercial pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and Gladstone Commercial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $218.09 million 5.48 $43.44 million $7.28 32.17 Gladstone Commercial $149.39 million 3.84 $24.00 million $0.36 34.22

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 17.14% 22.12% 2.79% Gladstone Commercial 18.67% 16.37% 2.52%

Summary

Alexander’s beats Gladstone Commercial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

