Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 186,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

