Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 13,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

