Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $19.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF $TOK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 10.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 8.81% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,827,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $236.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

