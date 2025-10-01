Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.84.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

