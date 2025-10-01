Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 1,467 Shares of UniCredit $UNCFF

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lowered its position in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UniCredit by 5,505.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Up 2.6%

UNCFF opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.