MPLX LP $MPLX Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MPLX were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in MPLX in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MPLX in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MPLX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MPLX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MPLX by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MPLX from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

MPLX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MPLX LP has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MPLX had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MPLX Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

