American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

