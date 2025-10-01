Trivium Point Advisory LLC Decreases Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DTE opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.