Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 125,880.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

