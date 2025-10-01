Trivium Point Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.