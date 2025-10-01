Chicago Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

