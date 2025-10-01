One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 718 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.1%

MU stock opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,106.08. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,456 shares of company stock worth $10,524,945. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

