Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stake Lifted by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,451,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 766,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

