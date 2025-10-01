One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 284 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after buying an additional 2,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,485,000 after buying an additional 2,017,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

CRH Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.