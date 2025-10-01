Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 117,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.