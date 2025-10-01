Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,961,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,913,000 after acquiring an additional 881,145 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UYLD stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

