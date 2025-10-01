Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys 9,948 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

