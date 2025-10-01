Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 236,616.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

