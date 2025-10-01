Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $573,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.1% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 19,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

