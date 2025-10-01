Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $350,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 139.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $28,350,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 886,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

