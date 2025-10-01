Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.Trimble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

