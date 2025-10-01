PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Sold by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in PDD were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PDD by 16,268.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PDD by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.82.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

