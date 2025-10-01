Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

