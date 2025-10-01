Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.77.

CJT opened at C$92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$69.60 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

