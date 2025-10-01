Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Critical Comparison

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion A/S -316.03% -319.52% -63.56% Veeva Systems 27.29% 13.72% 11.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Veeva Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion A/S $3.34 million 1.58 -$10.57 million ($1.32) -2.85 Veeva Systems $2.75 billion 17.78 $714.14 million $4.87 61.19

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion A/S. Evaxion A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Evaxion A/S has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evaxion A/S and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Veeva Systems 2 6 16 0 2.58

Evaxion A/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.55%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $303.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Evaxion A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion A/S is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Evaxion A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

