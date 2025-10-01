DA Davidson Predicts Lower Earnings for Bay Commercial Bank

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bay Commercial Bank in a report released on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bay Commercial Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Bay Commercial Bank has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 7,206.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 119,480.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bay Commercial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

