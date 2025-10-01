TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at Mizuho

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Bank of America assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

TripAdvisor Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 419.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

