Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for TSE:TD FY2026 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.75. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TD. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.67.

Shares of TD opened at C$111.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$114.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

