What is Wedbush’s Estimate for MLTX Q2 Earnings?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

