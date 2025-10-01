Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE OVV opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,338,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

