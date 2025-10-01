Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.02. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

