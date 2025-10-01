Park Place Capital Corp Has $65,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.