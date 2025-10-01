NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

NRXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of NRXP opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.67). On average, equities analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

