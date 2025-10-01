KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Amundi raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

