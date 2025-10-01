Park Place Capital Corp Sells 53 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $346.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

